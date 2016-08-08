WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) says:
* CEO Geoffrey McDonough has divested 300,000 of shares he holds in company.
* The sale was made for personal financial reasons. After the transaction, McDonough will hold a total of 347,948 shares in the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31 AMOUNT TO EUR 223.8 MLN