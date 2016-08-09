Aug 9 Legal & General Group Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 23 percent to 826 million stg
* Net cash generation up 16
* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 10 percent to 822
million stg
* Net cash generation up 16% to £727m (h1 2015: £629m)
* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 158%, (163% on a shareholder
basis)
* Real assets business has been impacted by uncertainty
caused by referendum, leading to fewer transactions in property
market
* H1 eps rose 24 percent to 11.27 pence
* H1 profit after tax rose 22 percent to 667 million stg
* H1 adjusted eps rose 14 percent to 11.2 pence
* L&G Retirement H1 operating profit 406 million stg versus
281 million stg year ago
* Annuity assets up 18% at £51.0bn (h1 2015: £43.4bn)
* Lgim aum up 18% at £841.5bn (h1 2015: £714.6bn)
* New formulaic approach to setting interim dividend: 30% of
2015 full year dividend at 4.00p per share
* Lgim external net flows remained positive at £9.6bn (h1
2015: £13.8bn)
