Aug 9 Legal & General Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 23 percent to 826 million stg

* Net cash generation up 16

* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 10 percent to 822 million stg

* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 158%, (163% on a shareholder basis)

* Real assets business has been impacted by uncertainty caused by referendum, leading to fewer transactions in property market

* H1 eps rose 24 percent to 11.27 pence

* H1 profit after tax rose 22 percent to 667 million stg

* H1 adjusted eps rose 14 percent to 11.2 pence

* L&G Retirement H1 operating profit 406 million stg versus 281 million stg year ago

* Annuity assets up 18% at £51.0bn (h1 2015: £43.4bn)

* Lgim aum up 18% at £841.5bn (h1 2015: £714.6bn)

* New formulaic approach to setting interim dividend: 30% of 2015 full year dividend at 4.00p per share

* New formulaic approach to setting interim dividend: 30% of 2015 full year dividend at 4.00p per share

* Lgim external net flows remained positive at £9.6bn (h1 2015: £13.8bn)