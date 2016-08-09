BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Cpi Property Group SA :
* Results of mandatory takeover procedure concerning Suncani Hvar shares
* During mandatory buyout procedure, shareholders of suncani hvar tendered in aggregate 5,924,081 Suncani Hvar shares at price of HRK 24 ($3.56) per share
* Now indirectly holds approximately 92.45 pct of Suncani Hvar shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7357 kuna) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget