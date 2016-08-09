Aug 9 Cpi Property Group SA :

* Results of mandatory takeover procedure concerning Suncani Hvar shares

* During mandatory buyout procedure, shareholders of suncani hvar tendered in aggregate 5,924,081 Suncani Hvar shares at price of HRK 24 ($3.56) per share

* Now indirectly holds approximately 92.45 pct of Suncani Hvar shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7357 kuna) (Gdynia Newsroom)