Aug 10 Grammer AG :

* Grammer Group with sharp rise in revenue and profit in the first half of the year

* Full-Year guidance for 2016 raised

* Business is expected to remain very strong in second half of 2016

* First half of 2016, recording a strong 21.2 percent increase in revenue to 860.6 million euros ($959.40 million) (2015: 710.2 million euros)

* H1 EBIT also climbed sharply by almost 50 percent to 36.4 million euros (2015: 24.6 million euros)

* At group level (including reum group), Grammer forecasts an increase in revenue of more than 15 percent over previous year to roughly 1.66 billion euros in 2016

* At over 60 million euros, group EBIT in 2016 will also be very substantially up on previous year

* H1 net profit increased very sharply by almost 60 percent to 21.3 million euros (2015: 13.6 million euros)