Aug 10 Grammer AG :
* Grammer Group with sharp rise in revenue and profit in the first half of the year
* Full-Year guidance for 2016 raised
* Business is expected to remain very strong in second half of 2016
* First half of 2016, recording a strong 21.2 percent increase in revenue to 860.6 million
euros ($959.40 million) (2015: 710.2 million euros)
* H1 EBIT also climbed sharply by almost 50 percent to 36.4 million euros (2015: 24.6
million euros)
* At group level (including reum group), Grammer forecasts an increase in revenue of more
than 15 percent over previous year to roughly 1.66 billion euros in 2016
* At over 60 million euros, group EBIT in 2016 will also be very substantially up on
previous year
* H1 net profit increased very sharply by almost 60 percent to 21.3 million euros (2015:
13.6 million euros)
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
