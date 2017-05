Aug 10 TLG Immobilien AG :

* Revises FFO forecast upwards following successful first half of 2016

* FFO forecast for 2016 revised upwards to between 74 and 76 million euros

* H1 rental income grew by 10.7 pct to 67.6 million euros ($75.39 million)

* H1 funds from operations increased by 23.6 pct compared to same period in previous year, reaching 38.3 million euros

* H1 net income 33.51 million euros, down 55.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)