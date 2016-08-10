UPDATE 6-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
Aug 10 Telenor :
* Mrs Alexandra Reich was today appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telenor Hungary and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Telenor Group.
* Reich will be part of the executive management team in Telenor Group and assumes the position no later than 1 November 2016.
* Reich will succeed Christopher Laska, who has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) Board Governance and Partner Relations Asia and will support the Board of Directors in Telenor's Asian business units. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
