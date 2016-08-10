Aug 10 Aap Implantate AG :

* Deconsolidation profit from the sale of Aap Biomaterials GmbH leads to an increase of 2016 EBITDA forecast for the group

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of group of between 18.1 million and 19.7 million euros (previously between 14.1 million and 15.7 million euros)

* Now sees FY EBITDA of continued operation of between -5.9 million and -4.3 million euros