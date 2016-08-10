UPDATE 6-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
Aug 10 Freenet Ag :
* Q2 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 807.7 million eur
* news: freenet ag emphasises dividend strength with heavy increase in free cash flow during second quarter
* Says group revenue increases by 7.3 per cent to 807.7 million euros
* Says ebitda* improves significantly by 17.7 per cent to 104.8 million euros
* Says continues to intend to suggest a dividend of 1.60 euros per dividend-bearing share for financial year 2016
* Says confirmation of guidance for financial year 2016
* Says targets a moderately increasing group revenue for financial year 2016, an ebitda of slightly more than 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
