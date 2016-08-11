Aug 11 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA :

* Turnover rose by 10.1 percent to 116.8 million euros ($130.40 million) in Q2

* Group EBIT in Q2 of 2016 rose operatively by 3.8 million euros to a positive 0.2 million euros

* Q2 clearly confirms operational targets for 2016