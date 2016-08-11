Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 GFT Technologies SE
* GFT Technologies SE: GFT accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue
* Says 12 percent improvement in q2 earnings (Ebitda) to eur 11.39 million
* Says accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue
* Says consolidated revenue up 23 percent to eur 110.64 million in Q2
* Says strong growth momentum from ongoing digitisation of business processes
* Says revenue guidance for 2016 upgraded by eur 10 million
* Says special items prompt eur 2 million downgrade in full-year earnings guidance
* Says gft adjusted its guidance for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.