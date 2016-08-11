Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 United Internet Ag
* H1 ebit rose 28.2 percent to 303.4 million eur
* H1 ebitda rose 15.8 percent to 400.3 million eur
* H1 sales rose 7 percent to 1.951 billion eur
* Raising our contract guidance by 100,000 new contracts to approx. 900,000
* Sales and earnings guidance for full-year 2016 confirmed, contract guidance raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.