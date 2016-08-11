Aug 11 Mlp AG :

* MLP Achieves significant increase in revenue on quarterly and half basis

* Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to 131.3 million euros ($146.61 million)

* Q2 EBIT is a loss of 1.0 million euros versus profit of 1.1 million euros

* Efficiency measures and growth initiatives are also running according to schedule