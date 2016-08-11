Aug 11 Manz AG :

* H1 net loss -17 million euros versus -15 million euros loss year ago

* Forecast for full 2016 year affirmed

* At 124.0 million euros ($138.45 million), revenues in first six months of 2016 slightly above previous year

* H1 EBIT amounted to -11.7 million euros (previous year: -12.9 million euros)