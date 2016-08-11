Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Aixtron SE
* Aixtron SE says challenging first-half results in line with expectations
* H1 revenue 55.5 million eur versus 80.7 million eur year ago
* Ebitda expectation for 2017 under review
* Q2 Ebit loss 11.2 million eur
* Expects to achieve for fiscal year 2016 revenues between eur 170 and 200 million
* Management and supervisory boards recommend acceptance of takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment GmbH
* Work councils also welcome offer
* GCI offer and planned transaction is deemed positive
* Management confirms 2016 outlook
* Q2 order intake 51.1 million eur
* Expects stronger revenues in second half of 2016 compared to first half
* Ebitda, ebit, net result and free cash flow are expected to improve slightly compared to 2015 but to remain negative for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 David Letterman, who was the longest-running host of late-night TV in U.S. history, has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the center said on Tuesday.