May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Gigaset AG :
* Gigaset expects a positive income from ordinary activities for 2016 after successful first two quarters
* H1 positive income from ordinary activities (income before taxes) 0.6 million euros ($669,840.00) after a loss of 9.3 million euros in previous year
* H1 EBIT improved by 16.7 million euros to 1.4 million euros
* Raises outlook for full year 2016
* Now expects a positive income from ordinary activities (income before taxes) for 2016
* Now expects 2016 EBITDA of around 20 million euros and a positive free cash flow from business operations, which will be slightly negative solely due to tax payments from past years Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEQ3P3V9Za] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
