* Preliminary H1 2016 results of EDAG Engineering Group AG: slight increase in revenues,
decrease in adjusted EBIT, adjustment of 2016 forecast
* Has increased revenues at group level from 355 million euros in previous-year period to
362 million euros ($403.59 million) in H1 2016
* H1 unadjusted EBIT was at 18.7 million euros compared to 32.6 million euros in previous-
year period
* Adjusts forecast for full year to a moderate increase in revenues in lower single-digit
percentage range and an adjusted EBIT-margin of 6-8 percent
* Dividend shall remain stable with 0.75 euros per share
