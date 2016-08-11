Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Aug 11 GFK SE
* GFK SE: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Supervisory Board leave GFK
* Chief Executive Officer and chairman of supervisory board leave GFK
* Departure is result of differing views regarding long-term direction of business
* Arno Mahlert resigned as chairman of supervisory board effective as of September 12, 2016
* Matthias Hartmann, chief executive officer of GFK mutually agreed with supervisory board of GFK SE that he will leave company as of December 31, 2016
* Until end of year, Hartmann will transfer his responsibilities to his management board colleagues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
NEW YORK, May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.