Aug 12 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Sales in July were down by 9.7 percent and amounted to 88.0 million euros ($98.01 million) in continuing product areas and businesses

* Total sales in July were 92.8 million euros, including Hobby Hall

* Retail sales in continuing product areas and businesses were down by 13.8 percent

* Sales were down by 15.3 percent in Finland