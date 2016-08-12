Aug 12 Restaurant Group

* It has been agreed that CEO Danny Breithaupt will step down from board and leave company with immediate effect

* Board has completed initial phase of operating strategy review

* Board has decided that a new leader is needed to implement initial actions and then prioritise next phase of review

* Board is pleased to announce appointment of Andy McCue as CEO

* McCue will start with company and join board on 19th September 2016

* The business continues to trade in line with previous guidance. An update on the operating strategy review will be given at the Interim results