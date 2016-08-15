BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv declares dividend
* Says quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2016
* The dividend will be payable on Thursday, December 1, 2016 to Autoliv stockholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, November 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.