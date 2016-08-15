CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Hexagon AB
* Multivista acquisition further strengthens Hexagon's suite of forward-thinking construction solutions
* Multivista will be fully consolidated as of today. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.