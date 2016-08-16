Aug 16 Pyrolyx AG :

* Capital increase without subscription rights

* To increase share capital by a total of up to 1,403,102 euros by issuing up to 1,403,102 new no-par-value bearer shares in exchange for cash or contributions in kind

* Issue price has been set at 11.00 euros per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)