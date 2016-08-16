Aug 16 Suess Microtec AG

* Süss microtec ag: Dr. Per-Ove Hansson steps down as chief executive officer and member of the management board of Süss Microtec AG

* Says due to different views about strategic company development Dr. Per-Ove Hansson has resigned from his position as chief executive officer and member of management board of süss microtec

* Says effective with the end of the day

* Says until a decision about succession, Michael Knopp as chief financial officer and Walter Braun as chief operation officer will assume tasks of Dr. Per-Ove Hansson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: