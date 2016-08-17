Aug 17 Skanska says:

* Has, together with its joint venture partner Closner Construction, signed a contract with Duke LifePoint Healthcare to build its new replacement hospital for UP Health System - Marquette in Michigan, USA.

* The total contract is worth USD 206 million. Skanska USA Building will include its share of the contract worth USD 175 million, about SEK 1.5 billion, in the order bookings for the third quarter 2016.

Construction began in May 2016 and is slated for completion in October 2018.