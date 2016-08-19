Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Aug 19 Haldex
* Says Haldex would like to remind shareholders that board of Haldex has unanimously recommended shareholders to accept offer from ZF of SEK 100.00 per Haldex share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies