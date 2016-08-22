BRIEF-Ryman Healthcare says Gordon Macleod to be CEO
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive
Aug 22 Getinge
* Replacement of president & CEO getinge group:Joacim Lindoff appointed acting president & CEO of Getinge Group
* Says President & CEO Alex Myers is leaving his position
* Says change will be effective as of today
* Says Board of Directors and Alex Myers have different views on the future direction of the Getinge Group and the board has therefore concluded that a replacement of the President & CEO is necessary
* Says process to recruit a new president & CEO of the Getinge Group will commence immediately
* Lindoff recently served as executive vice president of the business area Infection Control and has since January 1, 2016, headed up Getinge Surgical Workflows and is a member of the executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
