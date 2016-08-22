BRIEF-Ryman Healthcare says Gordon Macleod to be CEO
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive
Aug 22 NEL ASA: Has
* Has secured repeat-order for two new hydrogen stations
* Says has initiated production of new generation H2Station, CAR-200
* Total repeat order value is of about 2 million euros ($2.26 million)
* Delivery is planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive
LONDON, May 19 Scientists in Britain plan to harness the Zika virus to try to kill brain tumour cells in experiments that they say could lead to new ways to fight an aggressive type of cancer.