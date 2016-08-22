UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Aug 22 Addnode :
* Acquires Swedish software supplier Stamford and strengthens its position in the retail and real estate industry
* Stamford companies will be merged with Addnode Group's existing subsidiary, Prosilia
* Two merged operations will be conducted under name Stamford
* Completion takes place on September 1, 2016
* Company will be a part of Addnode Group's business area process management Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement of a material capital raising by Mainstreambpo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: