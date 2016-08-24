BRIEF-BEC World posts qtrly net profit 249 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 249 million baht versus 573.8 million baht
Aug 24 Goldbach Group AG :
* H1 revenue growth of 3.2 pct to 234 million Swiss francs ($242.94 million)
* H1 EBITDA came to 13.3 million francs and EBIT was 11.8 million francs, corresponding to growth of 12.2 pct and 10.1 pct respectively
* H1 net result attributable to the shareholders came to 3.7 million francs, compared to 2.4 million francs in the prior year
* Is standing by its financial goals for 2016
($1 = 0.9632 Swiss francs)
* Qtrly net loss 140.9 million baht versus loss of 143.3 million baht