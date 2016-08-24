BRIEF-BEC World posts qtrly net profit 249 million baht
Qtrly net profit 249 million baht versus 573.8 million baht
Aug 24 Nokia Corp
* says Nokia and Ooredoo launch Myanmar's first high-speed 4G service and extend managed services contract
says completed the initial 4G roll-out in under three months by upgrading Ooredoo Myanmar's existing 3G network using the Nokia Single RAN and Packet Core platforms
Qtrly net loss 140.9 million baht versus loss of 143.3 million baht