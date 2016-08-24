Aug 24 Windeln De AG :
* Extends growth in Europe, German shop segment as expected
impacted by regulatory changes in China and new ERP system in
second quarter
* Grew by 35 pct year-on-year in first half of year, with
revenues of 101.6 million euros ($114.74 million)
* Adjusted EBIT was -15.6 million euros in first half of
year (prior year: -4.0 million euros)
* As already published in July, windeln.de is anticipating
year-on-year growth of around 25 pct in its continuing
operations to approximately 200 million euros
($1 = 0.8855 euros)
