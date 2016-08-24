Aug 24 Windeln De AG :

* Extends growth in Europe, German shop segment as expected impacted by regulatory changes in China and new ERP system in second quarter

* Grew by 35 pct year-on-year in first half of year, with revenues of 101.6 million euros ($114.74 million)

* Adjusted EBIT was -15.6 million euros in first half of year (prior year: -4.0 million euros)

* As already published in July, windeln.de is anticipating year-on-year growth of around 25 pct in its continuing operations to approximately 200 million euros