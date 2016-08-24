WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 Sportech Plc :
* H1 revenue 17.8 million stg versus 17.2 million stg year ago
* Six month total group EBITDA of £11.1m in line with that reported in prior year (£11.0m)
* Six month EBITDA from continuing channels 1 increased by 5 pct to £11.1m from £10.6m
* Discussions continue regarding a possible sale of football pools
* We look forward to delivering further progress in 2016 as we endeavour to return group to growth - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Revenue of co increased from about RMB27.67 million to about RMB28.09 million in quarter