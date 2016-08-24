Aug 24 Glencore Plc
* H1 adjusted ebitda 4.0 billion usd
* H1 adjusted ebitda $4,020 million versus $4,611 million
year ago
* H1 adjusted ebit $875 million versus $1,412 million year
ago
* Full year unit cost estimates have been reduced to reflect
stronger than expected cost improvements over year to date
* H1 marketing adjusted ebit increased by 14% to $1.2
billion, supported by strong contributions from metals &
minerals
* Targeting even lower net funding and net debt of $31-32
billion and $16.5-17.5 billion by end of 2016
* Glencore CEO says "demand for our commodities has remained
healthy and prices are increasingly reflecting the individual
supply conditions of each commodity."
