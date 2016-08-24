BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter
Aug 24 Skanska AB
Skanska divests school in Linkoping, Sweden, to Vacse for about SEK 200m
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.