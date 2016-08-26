BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 Segro Plc :
* Disposal
* Agrees sale of industrial estate in Heston for 79.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.