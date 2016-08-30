BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
Aug 30PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Said on Monday European Commission granted Orphan Drug Designation for fimaporfin for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma
* Orphan designation provides 10 years market exclusivity for product upon approval, among others
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards