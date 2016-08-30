BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc :
* Appointment of chief financial officer
* Mike Briant will be joining board of Inspiration Healthcare in position of chief financial officer (cfo) and company secretary on 19 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* MMJ receives approval to conduct MS phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards