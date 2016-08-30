BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht
Aug 30 Sixt Leasing SE :
* Sixt Leasing (Switzerland) executes full takeover of SXB Managed Mobility AG in Switzerland
* Acquisition of remaining 50 pct of joint venture with Swisscom subsidiary Business Fleet Management AG
* Acquisition of remaining 50 pct of joint venture with Swisscom subsidiary Business Fleet Management AG

* Further step in internationalisation of fleet management business segment
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos