Aug 31 Isra Vision AG :
* Isra continues profitable growth - outlook on strong
fourth quarter
* Annual forecast specified: revenues to increase over 10
pct, overproportional growth of earnings margins
* 9-month revenues at 84.3 million euros ($93.98 million),
plus 10 pct (Q3-YTD-14/15: 76.4 million euros)
* 9-month earnings per share (EPS) plus 18 pct at 2.60 euros
(Q3-YTD-14/15: 2.20 euros)
* 9-month EBT at 16.2 million euros, plus 15 pct
(Q3-YTD-14/15: 14.1 million euros)
* Target of company remains to grow diversified across
industries and regions and to exceed revenue mark of 150 million
euros in medium term
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)