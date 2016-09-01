BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Successful placement of 10 pct cash capital increase several times oversubscribed
* Proceeds allow complete repayment of HFS bond and a significantly lower interest burden
* Further real estate investments planned
* Net proceeds of 17 million euros ($18.96 million) less cost from cash capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago