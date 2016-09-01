Sept 1 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Successful placement of 10 pct cash capital increase several times oversubscribed

* Proceeds allow complete repayment of HFS bond and a significantly lower interest burden

* Further real estate investments planned

* Net proceeds of 17 million euros ($18.96 million) less cost from cash capital increase