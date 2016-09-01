Sept 1 SCA

* Continues to improve efficiency of tissue production in Europe

* Says total costs are expected to amount to approximately 500 million Swedish crowns ($58 million), of which about SEK 470 million will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in q3 of 2016

* The remaining costs will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Of these costs, approximately SEK 340 million is expected to affect cash flow

* Says to implement restructuring measures at its production plants in Hondouville and Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France

* Says measures will lead to lower production costs and increased competitiveness