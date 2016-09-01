Sept 1 GxP German Properties AG :

* Changes its name and creates cornerstone for capital increase

* Increase in share capital planned via issue of up to 80,377,500 new shares by way of a contribution in kind of German Investment Management Holding GmbH and a capital increase for cash

* Development of a real estate portfolio worth at least 750 million euros ($835.80 million) planned by 2018