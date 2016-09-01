BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
Sept 1 GxP German Properties AG :
* Changes its name and creates cornerstone for capital increase
* Increase in share capital planned via issue of up to 80,377,500 new shares by way of a contribution in kind of German Investment Management Holding GmbH and a capital increase for cash
* Development of a real estate portfolio worth at least 750 million euros ($835.80 million) planned by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago