BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
Sept 1 Svenska Handelsbanken AB
* Says completes acquisition of Dutch wealth management firm Optimix
* Says has now received permission from the Dutch financial supervisory authorities (De Autoriteit Financiële Markten) to acquire Optimix
* Says the transaction has been finalised as per 1 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago