Sept 2 Fenner Plc :

* Disposal

* Disposal yesterday of Xeridiem Medical Devices Inc to Ppc Industries Inc for a consideration of $10.5 million, payable in cash

* Proceeds of sale will initially be used to reduce Fenner's net indebtedness

* During year ended aug 31, 2015, Xeridiem achieved operating profit of $0.2 million before certain non-recurring items, had gross assets of about $3.2 million