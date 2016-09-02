Sept 2 Haldex AB

* Trading halt in Haldex AB, according to a press release from Nasdaq Stockholm

* Trade was suspended in the Swedish brake system maker Haldex' share just before the closing bell

* Shares rose as much as 4.3 pct to 104.00 SEK - above a 100 SEK ($11.7) bid for the firm by German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen

* Shares traded above ZF's bid for the first time since Germany's SAF Holland on Aug. 25 withdrew a bid made earlier for Haldex

* Haldex' board has recommended ZF Friedrichshafe's bid, which runs through Sept. 30

