Sept 2 Haldex AB
* Trading halt in Haldex AB, according to a press release
from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Trade was suspended in the Swedish brake system maker
Haldex' share just before the closing bell
* Shares rose as much as 4.3 pct to 104.00 SEK - above a 100
SEK ($11.7) bid for the firm by German automotive supplier ZF
Friedrichshafen
* Shares traded above ZF's bid for the first time since
Germany's SAF Holland on Aug. 25 withdrew a bid made
earlier for Haldex
* Haldex' board has recommended ZF Friedrichshafe's bid,
which runs through Sept. 30
($1 = 8.5448 Swedish crowns)
