BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Sept 5 Novo Nordisk A/S said late on Friday:
* The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the regulatory review period for IDegLira, the fixed-ratio combination of insulin degludec and liraglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.
* the FDA informed Novo Nordisk that a three-month extension was required in order to complete its review of the new drug application (NDA) for IDegLira.
* Novo Nordisk submitted the NDA to the FDA in September 2015, and with the extension of the review the action date is now expected in December 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner