BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Knorr-Bremse Ag makes cash offer of SEK 110/share for Haldex:
* Knorr-Bremse announces an all cash offer of SEK 110.00 per share to the shareholders of Haldex
* Says total offer value for all outstanding shares in Haldex amounts to SEK 4,863,756,700
* Says Offer Exceeds Offers Announced By SAF Holland gmbh on 14 july 2016 and ZF Friedrichshafen ag on 4 august 2016 by SEK 15.58 per share and SEK 10.00 per share, respectively
* Says offered price represents a premium of 29.0 per cent compared to closing price of sek 85.25 for haldex share on 13 July 2016
* Says acceptance period for offer is expected to begin on or about 27 September 2016 and expire on or about 5 December 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24