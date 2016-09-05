BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
Sept 5 Premier Veterinary Group Plc :
* Contract extension
* Signed a three-year extension to its existing contract to provide its healthcare program to all Medivet's practices in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25