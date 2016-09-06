BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Jackpotjoy Plc
* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
* Intention to apply for admission of its shares to standard listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on LSE
* Expects that admission will occur in early to mid-october 2016
* Credit Suisse and Canaccord Genuity are acting as financial advisors to special committee of board of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: