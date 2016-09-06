Sept 6 Jackpotjoy Plc

* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

* Intention to apply for admission of its shares to standard listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on LSE

* Expects that admission will occur in early to mid-october 2016

* Credit Suisse and Canaccord Genuity are acting as financial advisors to special committee of board of company