Sept 6 Buwog :

* Successful placement of 300 million euros ($335.58 million) 5-year convertible bonds

* Bonds are initially convertible into 9,554,140 no-par value bearer shares of Buwog, representing approx. 9.58 pct of current outstanding share capital of Buwog

* Initial conversion premium was fixed at 35 pct above reference share price of 23.2592 euros, corresponding to an initial conversion price of 31.40 euros

* With this transaction, Buwog seeks to diversify its sources of funding